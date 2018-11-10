image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sarkar: AIADMK slams superstar Rajinikanth for his remarks on the protests against the film

Politics

Sarkar: AIADMK slams superstar Rajinikanth for his remarks on the protests against the film

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 10 2018, 6.41 pm
back
AIADMKAR MurgadossEntertainmentpoliticsRajinikanthregionalSarkarTalapathy Vijay
nextTej Pratap Yadav will return home on this one condition
ALSO READ

Does Thala Ajith have a third look in Viswasam?

After Thugs of Hindostan, Rajinikanth-Akshay starrer 2.0 faces online leak threat

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 raises the bar again but what’s wrong with Bollywood’s superheroes?