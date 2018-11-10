Sarkar: AIADMK slams superstar Rajinikanth for his remarks on the protests against the film

The ruling party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK on Saturday hit out at superstar Rajinikanth for slamming its protests against certain scenes in the Talapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar. Rajinikanth earlier strongly condemned the demands for deletion of scenes in the film by the AIADMK which stated that a mere censor certification would not justify contentious scenes.

The controversy revolves around a scene in the film that depicts a government's freebie schemes and the ruling party in Tamil Nadu equated those to their schemes of providing reservation benefits to the deprived classes. The 67-year-old actor-turned-politician lashed out at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday for its protests against certain scenes in director AR Murugadoss’ Diwali release questioning the justification behind protesting against a film certified by the censor board and had condemned the demands for deletion of scenes from the film.

In response to Rajinikanth’s statement, a write up in AIADMK mouthpiece Namathu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma questions Rajinikanth's statement on how demands for removal of scenes from a film certified by the censor board could be made. "Top star, give a frank response. If you find a lizard inside a packed food product that has all certifications, will you throw it away or consume it saying it has the required certifications. Even if a "misinformation" in a film passed the censor test, it "has to be stopped", it said in an apparent defence of the protests against the scenes and the demand for their removal,” it read.

Reportedly, the makers of Sarkar on Friday removed certain objectionable scenes and muted an apparent reference to late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa as the Sun Pictures venture faced a backlash from the AIADMK over the depiction of its welfare schemes and its leader.