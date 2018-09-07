image
Friday, September 7th 2018
English
Section 377 Verdict: Shashi Tharoor and Subramaniam Swamy lock horns yet again

Politics

Section 377 Verdict: Shashi Tharoor and Subramaniam Swamy lock horns yet again

Kadambari SrivastavaKadambari Srivastava   September 07 2018, 2.27 pm
back
buzznewspoliticsSection 377Shashi TharoorSubramaniam Swamy
nextSmriti Irani’s newest old picture reminds us of the Tulsi we so miss
ALSO READ

Believe it or not, Google was almost sold for $1 million in 1999!

Guru Randhawa’s song High Rated Gabru gets Pakistan official sacked

Pakistani model Anam Tanoli found dead, suicide suspected