Sharad Yadav steeps low, fat shames Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in his speech

Politics is a dirty business and senior Bihar politician Sharad Yadav proved it with his latest controversial remark against Vasundhara Raje. Sharad, who has a history of passing sexist comments, while campaigning in Alwar in Rajasthan, body shamed Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Sharad called Vasundhra ‘Moti’.

“Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai (Give some rest to Vasundhra, she has become very tired, very fat. She used to be thin. She is our Madhya Pradesh’ daughter),” Shard said while addressing the crowd in the rally.

This is not the first time when the 73-year-old politician has made headlines for the wrong reasons. Last year, Sharad Yadav drew a strange connection between the "honour of a vote and a daughter's honour", which made sense only to him. In 2015, while participating in a debate in the parliament, he suddenly started describing the beauty of saanvli (dusky) South Indian women.

Vasundhra Raje is running in for the CM post for the second consecutive term in the state that goes to polls on December 7. Raje is contesting this year’s Assembly polls from her Jhalrapatan constituency against BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh, who recently ditched BJP and had joined the Congress.