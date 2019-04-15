Shashi Tharoor gets hurt while performing rituals at a Kerala temple

Ranjini Maitra April 15 2019, 6.42 pm April 15 2019, 6.42 pm

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting the 2019 general elections from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency and is presently on a campaign trail, was in for an unpleasant Monday. Tharoor went to a local temple to offer prayers and suffered an injury on his head which led him to receive six stitches. He was immediately taken to a local hospital and his further campaign plans in the state have been stalled for the time being. Tharoor is free of any medical danger now.

On Monday, Kerala celebrates Vishu, the first day of its new year calendar. After attending celebrations at his residence, Tharoor was off to the popular local Gandhari Amman Kovil temple. As part of the rituals, he sat on the weighing scale while praying. The metallic chains that were holding the balance of the machine accidentally broke and fell on his head. After his wound was stitched, he was also taken for a scan at the local state-run hospital.

Tharoor, the present MP from the constituency, is eyeing to win his seat for the third time. He is contending with BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan, former Governor of Mizoram and the LDF’s C Divakaran, the present MLA of the Nedumangad constituency. Kerala represents 20 seats; the electoral battle across the state will take place on April 23.

Before he began campaigning, Tharoor had performed Thulabharam ( the same ritual) at the Kazhakkoottam constituency. The politician also put up a hilarious tweet, elaborating how it is to campaign under the scorching sun!

A Vishu break from the paryadanam circuit! Campaigning in the heat (46 degrees C ydy) comes straight out of a cookbook -- one is roasted in the morning, slow-baked in the afternoon & (esp in the coastal areas) steamed in the evening. Once the rains start, one will be poached too! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 15, 2019

Elections are a tough time indeed!