Shashi Tharoor makes an expletive dig at the falling rupee

With each passing day, the value of the Indian currency is seeing a new low. The rupee has touched its lifetime low of 72.91 per dollar, depreciating 12.3 percent since the beginning of 2018. The Narendra Modi led government in the center has been facing the heat and looks like the opposition is making the most of the situation. Shashi Tharoor’s hilarious tweet has obviously emerged on top. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram recently took a dig at the falling rupee value in his usual sarcastic way.

Shashi Tharoor’s tweet seems to suggest that being associated with the weak rupee is nothing short of an abuse. We can only trust the minister to convey his message with a jibe and joke in equal measures.

The fall in the value of rupee has been drastic and is a factor that determines the state of our economy. But it isn’t just the falling rupee that the government is taking flak over. Petrol prices in the country are reaching a new high and it currently costs Rs 80 in Delhi and Rs 88.39 in Mumbai. Criticism to the rising fuel prices have also been parallelly severe and comical.

Earlier this week, the Rahul Gandhi led Congress called for nation-wide bandh in protest of rising petrol prices across the country. While the bandh was not effective in major parts of the country, it was reported to have an impact on the economy as a while.