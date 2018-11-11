Shashi Tharoor trapped in a typo, trolled mercilessly for spelling mistake

Shashi Tharoor is one politician who is more famous for his use of words rather than politics. He is known to tweet words that are not just difficult to pronounce, some are even unheard of. You literally need a dictionary to fully understand what he tweets. Last month, he introduced us to words like floccinaucinihilipilification and hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia. Yeah! That’s how bad it gets. By now, followers are quite used to his use of words so when he wrote the word ‘Innivation’ in his tweet on Saturday, we passed it off as just another word he may be introducing us to. But it wasn’t a new word. It was a spelling mistake! That’s right, who knew even Shashi Tharoor could make spelling mistakes.
He wanted to use the word ‘innovation’, but got trapped in a typo. However, the Congress leader was quick to admit this err. He later tweeted that the word should have been innovation or indovation.
But when Shashi Tharoor, the crowned master of words, makes any sort of vocab mistake, it’s sure to be trolled! Twitterati did not spare him. There are some hilarious replies to his tweet that will make you go rolling on the floor laughing.
Aren’t these funny? Looks like Twitter users were just waiting for him to make a mistake. But as the saying goes, ‘galti insaan se hie
hoti hai
’. So, let’s forgive Tharoor.