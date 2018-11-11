Shashi Tharoor trapped in a typo, trolled mercilessly for spelling mistake

Shashi Tharoor is one politician who is more famous for his use of words rather than politics. He is known to tweet words that are not just difficult to pronounce, some are even unheard of. You literally need a dictionary to fully understand what he tweets. Last month, he introduced us to words like floccinaucinihilipilification and hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia. Yeah! That’s how bad it gets. By now, followers are quite used to his use of words so when he wrote the word ‘Innivation’ in his tweet on Saturday, we passed it off as just another word he may be introducing us to. But it wasn’t a new word. It was a spelling mistake! That’s right, who knew even Shashi Tharoor could make spelling mistakes.

My address to the UAE alumni of MES College of Engineering on Innivation in India pic.twitter.com/V92HqYtwlk — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 10, 2018

He wanted to use the word ‘innovation’, but got trapped in a typo. However, the Congress leader was quick to admit this err. He later tweeted that the word should have been innovation or indovation.

Yes alas : That should have been “Innovation” or better still, “Indovation”! https://t.co/pzBsbz4KCq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 10, 2018

But when Shashi Tharoor, the crowned master of words, makes any sort of vocab mistake, it’s sure to be trolled! Twitterati did not spare him. There are some hilarious replies to his tweet that will make you go rolling on the floor laughing.

Sir I think you meant to say "innovation" but by mistake / typing error "Innivation" got typed, kindly rectifiy the error. — Truthorfekusjumla (@exposfekusjumla) November 10, 2018

When tharoor sir tweets anything it becomes a word. He is Rajnikant of English Vocabulary! — Sauvagya Barik (@Sauvagya) November 10, 2018

Exasperating farrago of distortions & misrepresentations being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a #KEYBOARD in @ShashiTharoor 's twitter. 😁 — abrakca 🇫🇷 (@abrakca) November 10, 2018

Innivation? New vocabulary. 😁 — Deepak Semwal (@DeepakSemwal82) November 10, 2018

Aren’t these funny? Looks like Twitter users were just waiting for him to make a mistake. But as the saying goes, ‘galti insaan se hie hoti hai’. So, let’s forgive Tharoor.