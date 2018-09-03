Shashi Tharoor vs Narendra Modi: Congress neta want’s to hack-le the PM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is a crowd favourite on twitter thanks to his daily dose of obscure words. In a recent interview, Tharoor dropped an explosive comment while revealing one of his secret desires. Speaking about social media to Firstpost, Tharoor was asked whose social media account he would love to hack into. Surprising everyone, he replied that he desired to hack Narendra Modi’s account!

Indian Junior Foreign Minister Shashi Tharoor addresses the media at parliament house in New Delhi on April 16, 2010. Junior Indian Foreign Minister and former high-flying UN official Shashi Tharoor, 54, has been in the eye of a storm since the weekend when news broke that a friend, said by Indian media to be his girlfriend, had been given a free stake in a new IPL franchise. Tharoor has denied the allegations. AFP PHOTO/Prakash SINGH / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

Pressed further, Tharoor revealed that his fantasy of hacking into Modi’s account is fueled by his wish to tell the truth about the government’s rhetoric. "Imagine if I got on to hacking Narendra Modi's account and managed to tell the truth about the rhetoric," Tharoor said.

During the interview, Tharoor also revealed that he was offered a role in a film starring Salman Khan. "The irony is that after I came into Indian politics, I started getting movie offers. Why didn't these come when I was young and handsome?" he said.

Tharoor is well known for his active usage of social media. Via twitter, the Congress MP has introduced to the world several words which we’ve probably never heard of. His vocabulary and command over English is just as well-known as his recent jabs at the Modi-government.