Prior to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, West Bengal's political scenario was rarely off the news. The state, which sends over 40 MPs to the parliament, was one of the prime priorities of the BJP who finally managed to win 18 of them. However, CM Mamata Banerjee's reaction to the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans also earned her plenty of backlashes. Former BJP associate Shatrughan Sinha, who joined Congress ahead of the polls, has now come out in support of Mamata.
“Politicising in the name of religion is not advisable nor acceptable, as people want growth, development & progress. We all are bhakts of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna & also Maa Durga & Maa Kali. Why make a difficult situation even worse, else be prepared to receive a befitting reply from the people in general & masses of Bengal in particular," he said.
In an instance, Mamata, while passing through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas, got off her car twice after people threw 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at her. "What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down," she was heard responding. She termed them as BJP workers and outsiders. Later, as many as seven were detained, sparking controversy on the internet.
“I have no problem with political parties using any particular slogan in their rallies. Every political party has its own slogan. My party has Jai Hind and Vande Mataram, the Left has Inquilab Zindabad, but we respect each other," Mamata later said in a statement.
Mamata's Trinamool Congress only managed a marginal victory against BJP by securing 20 seats in the state.Read More