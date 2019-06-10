Ranjini Maitra June 10 2019, 8.27 pm June 10 2019, 8.27 pm

Prior to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, West Bengal's political scenario was rarely off the news. The state, which sends over 40 MPs to the parliament, was one of the prime priorities of the BJP who finally managed to win 18 of them. However, CM Mamata Banerjee's reaction to the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans also earned her plenty of backlashes. Former BJP associate Shatrughan Sinha, who joined Congress ahead of the polls, has now come out in support of Mamata.

“Politicising in the name of religion is not advisable nor acceptable, as people want growth, development & progress. We all are bhakts of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna & also Maa Durga & Maa Kali. Why make a difficult situation even worse, else be prepared to receive a befitting reply from the people in general & masses of Bengal in particular," he said.

Enough is enough, now no more this unnecessary provoking the great tigeress & most popular leader of the masses @MamtaOfficial from the great land of Bengal. This kind of drama & the postcard war must stop. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 9, 2019

In an instance, Mamata, while passing through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas, got off her car twice after people threw 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at her. "What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down," she was heard responding. She termed them as BJP workers and outsiders. Later, as many as seven were detained, sparking controversy on the internet.

#WATCH North 24 Parganas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets off her car and confronts people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Banerjee says'These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal.' pic.twitter.com/haGjQmQYlv — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

“I have no problem with political parties using any particular slogan in their rallies. Every political party has its own slogan. My party has Jai Hind and Vande Mataram, the Left has Inquilab Zindabad, but we respect each other," Mamata later said in a statement.