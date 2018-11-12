Shehla Rashid quits Twitter after receiving heavy backlash

Shehla Rashid Shora, political activist and a former vice-president of the students union of Jawaharlal Nehru University, landed in trouble by welcoming Irish singer Sinead O’Connor into the Muslim fold in her tweet. Her tweet created a storm on social media and Rashid faced a major backlash. Amidst the heated controversy, Rashid has now quit twitter.

Rashid, in her tweet, mentioned that the ‘amount of toxicity and negativity’ that exists on the micro-blogging site is ‘insane’. She further stated that she is unable to deal with the hate anymore and thanked her supporters before leaving the platform.

'Poison Ivy' leaving Twitter is like a leopard changing its spots! How will she survive without that daily dose of venting toxic hate against Modi and RSS? #ShehlaRashid pic.twitter.com/gQiNzJNGUI — RD (@DharRenuka) November 11, 2018

Moments after she did the same, Twitterati slammed her massively. Some even called her a coward who chose to run away. “How will she survive without that daily dose of venting toxic hate against Modi and RSS?” questioned one user.

Omar Abdullah, on the other hand, responded by writing that quitting the platform simply means getting defeated at the hands of the troll army.

You can choose how much you wish to engage with & on twitter but don’t quit the platform. Your views are important here & if you quit another person has been defeated at the hands of the troll army. Don’t give them the satisfaction. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 11, 2018

Some blamed her to have run away with the huge amount of fund collected in the crowdfunding campaign.

Crowdfunding resulted in huge collection of fund, more than Rs 40 Lakh. The poor family is struggling to arrange funds, had to sell the cattle to attend hearings. Where has the money gone?? Reason for Shehla Rashid Shora quitting Twitter. #KathuaScam pic.twitter.com/76hNU2Albm — Krishna Negi (@kcsnegi) November 11, 2018

Rashid’s political campaigns have been well known since she rose to the protests against the arrest of JNU students union president Kanhaiyya Kumar, and union members Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in February 2016.