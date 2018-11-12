Shehla Rashid quits Twitter after receiving heavy backlash

Shehla Rashid Shora, political activist and a former vice-president of the students union of Jawaharlal Nehru University, landed in trouble by welcoming Irish singer Sinead O’Connor into the Muslim fold in her tweet. Her tweet created a storm on social media and Rashid faced a major backlash. Amidst the heated controversy, Rashid has now quit twitter.
Rashid, in her tweet, mentioned that the ‘amount of toxicity and negativity’ that exists on the micro-blogging site is ‘insane’. She further stated that she is unable to deal with the hate anymore and thanked her supporters before leaving the platform.
Moments after she did the same, Twitterati slammed her massively. Some even called her a coward who chose to run away. “How will she survive without that daily dose of venting toxic hate against Modi and RSS?” questioned one user.
Omar Abdullah, on the other hand, responded by writing that quitting the platform simply means getting defeated at the hands of the troll army.
Some blamed her to have run away with the huge amount of fund collected in the crowdfunding campaign.
Rashid’s political campaigns have been well known since she rose to the protests against the arrest of JNU students union president Kanhaiyya Kumar, and union members Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in February 2016.