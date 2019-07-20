Onkar Kulkarni July 20 2019, 6.36 pm July 20 2019, 6.36 pm

Senior Congress leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday (July 20) in New Delhi after prolonged illness. Citing her bad health condition, she was admitted to a hospital at around 10.30 am today. The 81-year-old breathed her last at 3.30 pm at the hospital in the capital, say reports. The announcement of her death was made through a post on Twitter by Congress.

In the post, the Congress wrote, “We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief.” The party also said that as chief minister, she transformed the face of Delhi in her 15-year tenure.

Shiela Dikshit was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit. She served as Delhi's chief minister for as long as 15 years. She was also very close to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Since the news, celebrities have been reacting to her death on social media. Here’s what they say…

Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers on the passing of #SheilaDixit ji. A lady par excellence, someone who lead by example. An indispensable presence for generations to remember 🙏🏼 May her blessed soul rest in peace. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 20, 2019

She was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm & outgoing friend & above all a wonderful human being. I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly — & so does Delhi already. https://t.co/50hptkFuAX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019

I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019

Respect and prayers🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻. Condolences to her family.Was a much respected and loved CM.Brought about a positive visible change in Delhi during her tenure. Rest in peace #sheiladixit . Om Shanti. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 20, 2019

#SheilaDixit demise will feel like a personal loss to anyone who grew up in Delhi. During my school and college, the green cover of Delhi actually grew by 300% ! A tall leader. Rest in peace ma'am. Condolences to family. ❣️ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 20, 2019

Loss of a great leader...You were really loved #ShielaDikshit ma’am.A huge loss to our country. You’ve really left behind a great legacy.May your soul rest in peace .My condolences to the family 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 20, 2019

Deeply saddened by the news of #SheilaDixit ji passing away. I offer my Deepest Condolences and may her soul rest in peace, pic.twitter.com/aC5fzIv17c — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) July 20, 2019