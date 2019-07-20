Senior Congress leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday (July 20) in New Delhi after prolonged illness. Citing her bad health condition, she was admitted to a hospital at around 10.30 am today. The 81-year-old breathed her last at 3.30 pm at the hospital in the capital, say reports. The announcement of her death was made through a post on Twitter by Congress.
In the post, the Congress wrote, “We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief.” The party also said that as chief minister, she transformed the face of Delhi in her 15-year tenure.
Shiela Dikshit was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit. She served as Delhi's chief minister for as long as 15 years. She was also very close to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Since the news, celebrities have been reacting to her death on social media.
