image
Friday, October 26th 2018
English
Shinzo Abe sets up a holiday home dinner for Narendra Modi

Politics

Shinzo Abe sets up a holiday home dinner for Narendra Modi

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 26 2018, 1.19 pm
back
indiaIndo-Japan summitjapanNarendra Modipoliticsshinzo abe
nextYSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy stabbed with a knife
ALSO READ

Chris Gayle parties hard in Mumbai and the police got involved!

Virat Kohli is unstoppable as he conquers 10k, Twitter applauds the captain

Virat Kohli enters 10k club, quickest to achieve the feat