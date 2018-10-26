Shinzo Abe sets up a holiday home dinner for Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a private dinner date with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. In a rare maneuver to a foreign minister, Abe will be treating Modi at his holiday home in Yamanashi, a picturesque location which is also where Mount Fiji is located. Modi will be heading to Japan on a two-day visit, from October 28-29 to take part in the yearly Japan – India summit.

Last year, it was Modi who hosted Abe in India, during which the visiting PM was taken to Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. Abe was accompanied by his wife and the couple even signed the guestbook at the Ashram.

Modi had earlier broken protocol by hugging (like he usually does) Abe when he arrived in India. The Japanese PM received a guard of honour and various artists put up a number of programmes. The two leaders then proceeded to the Ashram, seated on an open-top jeep as the crowd cheered.

Reports mention that the 13th Japan-India summit will include a formal launch of discussions for a military logistics pact. While that is expected to be the main topic of discussion, there will be other points of discussion as well, such as infrastructure and the security of the Indo-Pacific region.

During a briefing for reporters prior to Modi’s tour, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale mentioned that negotiations for Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement will start off during the summit. However, he also said that announcements over the signing of ACSA will not be happening right now.

"Regional security will be another topic. We presume that given the interest Japan has in issues related to the Korean peninsula and DPRK, this matter will be discussed,” Gokhale was quoted as saying by Times of India.