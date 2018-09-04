Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses ‘khoon ki pyaasi’ Congress of plotting an attack on him

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has accused the Congress of plotting an attack on his car while he was attending the Jan Ashirvad Yatra. Allegedly, stones were hurled at it. While he was delivering a public speech, someone also threw a shoe at him. The incident happened at Churhat constituency which is represented by Chouhan's political opponent and the leader of opposition Ajay Singh.

“Congress mere khoon ki pyaasi ho gayi hai (Congress has become thirsty for my blood), " Chouhan said, after the incident.

“This has never happened in MP politics. There used to be ideological battles,’’ he added, saying that such attacks wouldn't do any good to democracy, the state and Congress themselves.

However, the Congress isn't accepting the liability. While they did show a black flag to the CM when he arrived, Ajay Singh didn't approve of Chouhan's claim that Congress members were associated to the stone-hurling episode. “Is showing black flags to the CM not allowed in the state?’," he asked.

Singh also claimed that the police rounded up Congress activists from the spot before the CM's arrival.