Shots fired: Sushil Kumar Modi talks Lalu Leela before the 2019 elections

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela and Salman Khan’s Prem Leela, a new Leela has presented itself and no it ain’t related to Bollywood. The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi has released a book written by him titled Lalu Leela. Interestingly, the book is based on allegations involving Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD national president and his family members.

लालू परिवार के घोटालों की कहानी "लालू-लीला" पुस्तक का आज पटना के विद्यापति भवन में विमोचन किया गया. pic.twitter.com/SzJq6a2SZu — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 11, 2018

Modi took to Twitter to inform his followers about the launch of the book. In his tweet, he has written that the book on the Lalu family’s scam has been released. In other series of tweets, he has given a brief about the scam that has been done by the Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. We wonder how the RJD national president would react on it.

लालू- लीला पुस्तक विमोचन समारोह में संबोधन- आज जेपी और नानाजी देशमुख का जन्मदिन है। जिन्होंने नारा दिया था- भ्रष्टाचार मिटायेंगे, नया बिहार बनायेंगे। चाहे सत्ता में रहूं या विपक्ष में भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ अनवरत लड़ता और संघर्ष करता रहूंगा। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 11, 2018

सुभाष चंद्र बोस ने नारा दिया था- तुम मुझे खून दो, मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा। लालू जी- तुम मुझे जमीन दो, मैं तुम्हारा काम करूंगा। MP,MLA, मंत्री, नौकड़ी के बदले जमीन हासिल करने का खेल खेलकर इतनी जमीन इकट्ठी की है। 3/1 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 11, 2018

लालू प्रसाद ने सत्ता शक्ति का दुरूपयोग कर अकूत काले धन के साथ दान, वसीयत, लीज व पावर ऑफ एटॉर्नी जैसे नए-नए तरीके इजाद कर संपत्ति हथियाने में महारत हासिल कर राबर्ट वाड्रा को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया। 4/1 Contd... — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 11, 2018

लालू परिवार आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा बंद पड़ी कंपनियों का शिकार कर मुखौटा कंपनी की आड़ में तेजस्वी यादव 52, तेजप्रताप 28, मीसा भारती 23 और राबड़ी देवी पटना शहर में 43 भूखंड और 30 से ज्यादा फ्लैटों की मालकिन हैं। 5/1 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 11, 2018

साइकिल से जिंदगी की शुरूआत करने वाले लालू प्रसाद आज 40 लाख की मर्सिडिज बेंज कार, तेज प्रताप 20 लाख की हार्ले डेविडसन बाइक एवं 30 लाख की BMW कार के मालिक हैं। 6/1 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 11, 2018

Modi gifted the book to the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar. He took to Twitter to share a picture from his meeting with the Chief Minister. Modi surely knows how to market his book very well.

The spokesperson of RJD Manoj Jha said, “Even if Sushil Modi were to get reborn seven times, he would never be able to match the stature of Lalu Prasad. For him, Lalu is like a fuel which he keeps using whenever he realizes that his own political future is imperiled.”