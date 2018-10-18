Smokey flight: Plane with Melania Trump forced to land

A plane with the US First Lady, Melania Trump, on board was forced to turn back to Joint Base Andrews on October 17, after a ‘mechanical issue’ led to smoke pouring out in the cabin. According to reports, the press entourage on the plane witnessed a haze of smoke and could smell something burning, 10 minutes after takeoff.

First Lady's aircraft safely on the ground back at Andrews. No rush to get off the plane after smoke and burning smell detected. Problem developed about 10 minutes after take-off en route Philadelphia for @FLOTUS hospital remarks. Press and officials calmly led off the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/PFX11v5xJg — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 17, 2018

The crew brought wet towels and advised them to hold them over their faces if the smoke became too dense. The plane landed safely. Reportedly, the plane also had Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on board.

First lady Melania Trump during a visit to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Melania boarded another flight and reached her planned destination of Philadelphia. She is supposed to visit various families who are hit by opioid abuse, BBC reports. During her speech at a hospital, she said: "I'm sorry for a little delay, but it is good to be with all of you today."

A @usairforce spokesperson says the smoke in the cabin of the plane flying Mrs Trump to Philadelphia this morning "originated from communication equipment." It was shut off & the plane returned to Andrews. Mrs Trump switched from a C32A/757 to a smaller C-40/737 (attached). pic.twitter.com/tS7oZxJaW4 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 17, 2018

Speaking to Fox News, President Donald Trump said that he had spoken to his wife after her plane was forced to return to the airbase. "She got on another plane. I said: 'I hope this plane is better than the first one,'" he told Fox News.