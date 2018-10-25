Smriti Irani has a savage reply to trolls over her Sabarimala comment

Earlier in the week Union Minister Smriti Irani made heads turn as she spoke her mind on the ongoing Sabarimala temple issue at an event in Mumbai. While Smriti was asked about the ongoing protests in the Sabarimala temple she replied, "Would you take sanitary napkins steeped [sic] in menstrual blood and walk into a friend's home?" Smriti was questioned for speaking her mind and on Thursday, Smriti decided to give it back in style and it had a #ThrowbackThursday feel.

Smriti took to Twitter and shared a screen grab of her hit TV soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the character of Tulsi in a response to the critics who trolled her for her statement made earlier this week.

Although the 42-year-old minister didn’t take any names in her post, her caption pretty much gave it away. Quoting a famous Kishore Kumar song, she wrote, "Hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai. (If I speak then you'll accuse me of blabbering.)"

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani says," I have right to pray,but no right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on SC verdict as I'm a serving cabinet minster. Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home? No.Why take them into house of God?" pic.twitter.com/Fj1um4HGFk — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

Amidst the protests against the Supreme Court’s verdict to open the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to women of all ages, Union minister Smriti Irani triggered controversy by saying that the right to pray did not mean the right to desecrate. Her statement was met with harsh criticism and social media users were quick to make jokes and memes.

The post is sure to send out a loud message to the trolls - you can’t just mess with her!