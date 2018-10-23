image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Smriti Irani makes alarming comment over Sabarimala case

Politics

Smriti Irani makes alarming comment over Sabarimala case

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 23 2018, 8.35 pm
back
Lord AyyappaSabarimalaSmriti IraniSupreme CourtTwitter
nextCongress leader Jitu Patwari has taken over Twitter, for all the wrong reasons
ALSO READ

Happy Dussehra 2018: Celebrities look their best as they send out wishes

#MeToo: CNN journalist accuses MJ Akbar of sexual harassment

#MeToo: Women journalist not so innocent, says MP minister Lata Kelkar