Smriti Irani makes alarming comment over Sabarimala case

Amidst protests against the Supreme Court order opening the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to women of all ages, Union minister Smriti Irani, on Tuesday, said the right to pray did not mean the right to desecrate.

The Supreme Court on September 28, in a landmark verdict, recently threw open the doors of Sabarimala temple in Kerala to all women where earlier women of menstruating age were banned from entry into the temple, which is the abode of Lord Ayyappa, who is considered to be celibate.

Present at an event in Mumbai, when the Union Minister was asked her views on the ongoing controversy, Smiriti spoke her mind and here’s what she said.

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani says," I have right to pray,but no right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on SC verdict as I'm a serving cabinet minster. Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home? No.Why take them into house of God?" pic.twitter.com/Fj1um4HGFk — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

Smriti also shared an incident when she had to wait outside a fire temple in Mumbai, with her son inside. "...What does that mean irrespective of whether I am a politician or a minister because I have two Zoroastrian children and a Zoroastrian husband? I am made to stand outside. I will stand either on the road or sit in my car... When I took my newborn son (to a fire temple in Andheri), I had to give him at the temple, gave him to my husband, because I was shooed away and told don't stand here," she said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court verdict has failed to have any effect in real life as though the Sabarimala temple was recently opened for prayers in Kerala. However, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were not allowed to enter the temple by protesters who are unhappy with the Supreme Court verdict. The SC court has also been petitioned to review its Sabarimala verdict. The court will hear the matter in November.