Smriti Irani on sexual accusations against MJ Akbar: I was not present

Smriti Irani, on Thursday in a conversation with the press, broke silence over her political colleague MJ Akbar being accused of sexual harassment by as many as nine journalists. The bandwagon of journalists narrating stomach-churning stories includes former India Today journalist Priya Ramani, freelance journalist Kanika Gahlaut and Asian Age Delhi's Resident Editor Suparna Sharma.

"I think the gentleman concerned would be in a better position to speak. I appreciate that the media is accosting his female colleagues, but I think that it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement, not for me as I was not present there," Smriti said.

"There should be an investigation. Now that women have started speaking out, we should take it seriously," she added.

What began in the entertainment industry has now spread its wings. Chetan Bhagat, Suhel Seth, Chintan Ruparel and more have been accused of various misconduct, leaving admirers utterly disheartened.

"Women go to work to live their dreams and earn a respectable living. More and more women are winning support. I feel there are enough instruments to deliver justice. Hope these women get justice," Smriti emphasised