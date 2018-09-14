Smriti Irani turns from Textile Minister to Tulsi as she visits her first home

The memory lane is filled with joy and tears and Smriti Irani recently got a dose of it. It’s widely known that the former TV star is now the country’s Textile Minister. Every 90s kid remembers how Smriti aka Tulsi Virani welcomed us in her house and introduced us to the whole Virani Pariwar. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a show that had become the part of our day-to-day life. It seems like she’s giving us a taste of those days, just to fill our dry eyes.

Recently Irani visited her first home in Gurugram after 35 years, and well, we didn’t see our Textile Minister, but our very own Tulsi. It’s surely an emotional video, one in which Irani visits to her old house only to find out that the home has been converted into a workshop. She remembers how her mother used to tell her to sweep the floor during her younger days. We also see the actress-turned-politician travel around the city in a cycle rickshaw as she visits different places. She even stops by a general store where she once she wanted to buy a doll from and had no money for. “Doll lao ab mere paas 130 rupiye hai,” she quips.

Well, the best part about the video is that Irani visited her old house as an aam aadmi and not a politician. We don’t see any security around and neither is she is wearing a saree that one usually sees her in.

From staying in a rented house to being television’s top actress to joining politics, we must say that Irani has come a long way.