Smriti Irani's hilarious dig at herself will crack you up

Smriti Irani does find herself at the heart of controversies. But one can't deny that her social media humour is almost always on point. Remember the meme she shared when we all were eagerly waiting for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photos? That cracked us up. Irani is at it again! She is not just being humorous, but is also a true sport! Look how the Union Minister took a perfect dig at her own body weight and her dear husband Zubin Irani!

LOL! This almost had her followers rolling on the floor, laughing. Mr Husband must have been quite a sport as well, or did he wink at the joke? Albeit, he can never let go of his darling wife. Just in case you didn't know, let us tell you that Smriti and Zubin have been friends since the former's modelling days. At an early stage of her career, when Smriti was auditioning for roles, she came in touch with Zubin. They tied the knot when Smriti's career was at its peak, thanks to the iconic soap, Kyun Ki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

It's good to see that your wit and humour aren't lost amid the red tapes of politics, Smriti!