  2. Politics
Smriti Irani

Politics

Smriti Irani’s kids are her life and her latest photo on Instagram serves as proof!

Smriti Irani wins the internet by sharing adorable pic with her three kids!

back
Bharatiya Janata PartyBJPpoliticsShanelle IraniSmriti IraniZohr IraniZoish Irani
nextArun Jaitley pens a letter to PM Modi urging to free him of responsibilities

within