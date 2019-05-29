Smriti Irani’s kids are her life and her latest photo on Instagram serves as proof!

Rushabh Dhruv May 29 2019, 5.22 pm May 29 2019, 5.22 pm

Smriti Irani is one outspoken politician, making her presence felt in all spheres. After defeating Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, she can be proudly tagged as a champion. Not just this, she is also known to be quite a humorous person on social media. But motherly instincts are, of course, capable of overpowering everything else. After all, remember what a loving mother Tulsi from Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was? On Wednesday, Smriti took to her Instagram and shared a joyous picture which is all about parivaar (family).

One of the popular faces of BJP, Mrs Irani teased fans by sharing a family picture on her Insta. The pic which she shared was captioned, "My love, my life, my babies." In the photo, we see Smriti Irani posing behind her children and beaming with joy. Her son, Zohr Irani, daughter Zoish Irani and stepdaughter, Shanelle Irani are also all smiles in the picture. Not to miss the glow on Smriti's face. Ekta Kapoor who happens to be Irani's close buddy was among the first to comment on her photo with an all hearts emoji.

Have a look at the family picture shared by Smriti below:

View this post on Instagram My love , my life , my babies ❤️ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on May 28, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT

A few days ago, Smriti's daughter Zoish Irani, who had appeared for the CBSE tenth standard board exams this year, secured 82%. The proud mother congratulated the daughter on the achievement. Not just this, son Zohr Irani also brought in excellent marks in his 12th standard board examination. He scored 91% and got a bronze medal at the World Kempo Championship.

Lastly, Smriti, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party, was fielded against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the recently held elections. Smriti ended up winning by a humongous margin of about 55,120 votes.