Smriti Irani’s newest old picture reminds us of the Tulsi we so miss

First a model, then an actor and now a politician, Smriti Irani has had a meteoric rise. Despite the drastic change in her career path, Tulsi keeps sharing pictures from her modelling and acting days. And once again, the now Union Textile Minister has treated us with a throwback picture where she looks ridiculously beautiful! The picture is a close up in greyscale and we can’t stop staring!

The stunning picture was initially shared by her husband Zubin Irani on Instagram, who called her a ‘quintessential Indian housewife’. Take a look!

Two months back (July), the Kyukii…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star treated fans with a picture from the sets of the TV show, reminiscing her acting days. She also called it a journey that changed her life forever.

She tied the knot with Zubin in the year 2001. She hasn’t taken up any acting projects after she joined politics. She was to be featured in Umesh Shukla’s All Is Well but gave up on the role due to work commitments.

However, we can’t deny the love we have for Tulsi Virani and the iconic character will forever remain fresh in our hearts.