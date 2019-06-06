Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 7.39 pm June 06 2019, 7.39 pm

Good humour in politicians is such a rarity, we tell you. Most of the times, they are taking not-so-funny digs at others OR are busy dodging brutal online trolls. In midst of all that virtual chaos, Smriti Irani often comes across as a breath of fresh (and humorous) air. Thanks to her social media handles, we are now familiar with Smriti's amusing sense of humour. Even better, it often comes in a pictorial form, for us to enjoy better!

And the better part of her humour is that the actor turned politician frequently makes herself the subject of her own jokes. Take for example the latest one she shared. Among the two pictures shared by her, the first one is a throwback to five years back, wherein she shares an intense conversation with BJP MP Darshana Jardosh. In the next, cut to present! Smriti and Darshana are again in the same frame. Just that, they've gone healthier and hopefully happier...LOL! Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte , she writes. That's clearly two close friends together in a similar crisis.

Also, someone should tell Smriti that weight gain is actually complicated - it happens before we realise. She is clearly not alone! Many of Smriti's crises are actually very relatable! For example, this one where she desperately wants the weeks to pass.

And this one, where she is back to making fun of her own self, once more!

View this post on Instagram #when one Thursday looks at another #tbt 🤦‍♀️😂 A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Jan 9, 2019 at 10:49pm PST

Smriti, who secured a win from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi with a margin of over 50,000 votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, was assigned the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Textiles.