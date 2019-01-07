Snoop Dogg urges people not to vote for Donald Trump in 2020

Rapper Snoop Dogg is surely a man with no filter and his recent punch on the face against United States President Donald Trump is a fresh example. The rapper has urged people not to vote for the current US President in the upcoming elections in 2020. The blasting from Snoop comes in after the federal employees were forced to work without pay or stay home due to the government shutdown. The shutdown and government workers not being paid have now entered the third week and Snoop’s post, ranting on Trump, is breaking the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr who goes by the stage name Snoop Dogg wanted to make it clear about what he feels about Donald Trump by standing in strong with the federal employees. In the video, Snoop said “I just want to say this real quick...All you people from the federal government that not getting paid right now, ain't no fucking way in the world y'all could vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y'all do vote for him, y'all some stupid motherfuckers. I'm saying that to y'all early."

Earlier the 47-year-old rapper had also called Trump evil and this time he even went on to trash the Trump supporters. “F*** him too, and f*** everybody down with Donald Trump”. The comment section in the post was filled with reactions from people who supported Snoop and his opinion on Trump.