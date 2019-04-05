Sorry folks! Rahul Gandhi is ‘wedded’ and can’t decide on a heroine for his biopic

Debanu Das April 05 2019, 7.42 pm April 05 2019, 7.42 pm

At a time when the film industry is chock-full of biopics, Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi on April 5 was asked about the same at an interaction with students in Pune. Gandhi is often asked that question, and sometimes he even has to face queries about the possibility of marital life. For all those blush-worthy moments, RaGa has developed a stock answer that he blurts out. On being asked which heroine he would like to see cast in his biopic, Gandhi replied, "I am wedded to work."

Of course, even a hard-core Rahul Gandhi fan would admit that he brushed aside that question. No one asked about his potential bride. Just a heroine. For his own biopic. But of course, RaGa has more important work to worry about than a biopic – such as taking on his arch-rival Narendra Modi, who also happens to be the Prime Minister if India.

I am overwhelmed by the love and affection of the people of Wayanad in Kerala, where I filed my nomination today for the Lok Sabha. Thank you for your support & warm welcome!



I also want to wish the journalists injured in a mishap during our road show a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/MLDAAdeNcc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2019

The interaction at Pune was just one of the many that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend. These meetings are a part of his campaign for the upcoming national elections that start from April 11. The interaction at Pune was hosted by Malishka, a popular radio jockey. During his speech, Rahul mentioned that he doesn’t like making sweeping statements. When asked about his sister Priyanka Gandhi calling him courageous, he replied: “I am persistent, I stand up for people who are weak.”

Hatred is cowardice.



I don’t care if the entire world is full of hatred. I am not a coward.



I will not hide behind hate and anger.



I love all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 5, 2019

Apart from Amethi, Rahul will be contesting from Wayanad, a town in Kerala. Being asked to comment on the food in Wayanad, the Congress president replied: "I love the food. It is a little too much chilly, but I deal with it.” trying to connect with the students, Gandhi shared a few memories from his childhood. “As a kid, used to hide behind a curtain to scare my grandmother," he said.