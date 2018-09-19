Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump: Bedtime stories shared once again

Adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels has given a rather graphical description of US President Donald Trump’s ‘unusual’ dangly bits in her memoir. According to a copy of the book titled Full Disclosure, obtained by The Guardian, Daniels termed her romp with the president as the ‘least impressive sex’ she’s ever had.

Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f**ked by a guy with Yeti p*bes and a d*ck like the mushroom character in Mario Kart...”

In what could leave anyone scarlet-faced, Daniels claimed that Trump’s penis is “smaller than average but not freakishly small”. Daniels didn’t stop there, and minced no words in clearing out that her two-minute tryst with Trump was disappointing. “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion,” she wrote.

The book added that the adult entertainer and Trump had sex in his penthouse after one of his bodyguards invited her for dinner with the billionaire. Daniels has on multiple occasions claimed to have spent a raunchy night with Trump, an allegation that he denies.

The revelation of Trump’s sexual encounter with Daniels had sent shockwaves across the USA. Things got worse when it was revealed that Trump’s former lawyer had paid $130,000 to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential elections.