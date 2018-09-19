image
Wednesday, September 19th 2018
English
Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump: Bedtime stories shared once again

Politics

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump: Bedtime stories shared once again

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 19 2018, 9.57 am
back
2016 US presidential electionsDonald Trumpstormy danielsUs president donald trump
nextBill Gates: Donald Trump is an open minded person
ALSO READ

Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump over ‘hush’ nondisclosure agreement

Facebook hired a pollster to gauge Mark Zuckerberg’s public ratings

Fellow porn star confirms involvement of Stormy Daniels with Donald Trump