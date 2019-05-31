Actor-turned-politician Smriti Zubin Irani is in the news for all the right reasons. After winning over Congress President Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes in Amethi, she was praised for her humble nature by none other than veteran singer Asha Bhosle. The Padma Vibhushan awardee was among various celebrity attendees that came in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at New Delhi.
After the event concluded at around 9 pm, she was stranded in the rush and got stuck. Seeing her plight, it was Smriti who came to her rescue and helped her to reach home. The veteran singer then took to her twitter to highlight Smriti's nobility and posted a picture with her saying, “I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No on offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that's why she won."
To this, Smriti Irani responded with a folded hand emoji.
The recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls saw the BJP-led NDA government winning the 2019 elections with 352 seats, while the Congress only won 52.
Post the victory, Smriti along with her long-time producer friend Ekta Kapoor walked 14 km barefoot Mumbai’s Siddhi Vinayak Temple. Ekta Kapoor had updated Smriti's fans about the same with a post in Instagram.
