Priyanka Kaul May 31 2019, 3.21 pm May 31 2019, 3.21 pm

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Zubin Irani is in the news for all the right reasons. After winning over Congress President Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes in Amethi, she was praised for her humble nature by none other than veteran singer Asha Bhosle. The Padma Vibhushan awardee was among various celebrity attendees that came in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at New Delhi.

After the event concluded at around 9 pm, she was stranded in the rush and got stuck. Seeing her plight, it was Smriti who came to her rescue and helped her to reach home. The veteran singer then took to her twitter to highlight Smriti's nobility and posted a picture with her saying, “I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No on offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that's why she won."

Here's Asha Bhosle's tweet:

I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

To this, Smriti Irani responded with a folded hand emoji.

🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2019

Twitterati soon applauded Smriti for her kind gesture:

This is awesome. Amethi is lucky to have her. Especially after being deprived of development since long. Good times ahead. — Pradeep Bhandari (@pradip103) May 31, 2019

She will be PM in 2034 ! — Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@srikanthbjp_) May 30, 2019

ऐसे ही नहीं सिंहासन खाली करवाया है इनके लिये जनता ने आशा ताई ।दिल जीते हैं ।Queen of hearts..आप और स्मृति जी। — Vandana Sh (@vandanajhs) May 30, 2019

Madam, you are a legend and hence @smritiirani ji recognized you and helped you... Imagine the fate of an ordinary man... I wish ma'am @smritiirani ji strives to bring equality amongst all...@surnell — ತರ್ಲೆ Thimma (@BLRrocKS) May 31, 2019

Just like you, Asha Ji, @smritiirani is here to stay ~ — mukesh vig (@vigmukesh) May 30, 2019

No wonder she is special . I respect and love so much to @smritiirani mam. She is one of best diamond in modiji’s treasure . — Mahendra Singh (@msingh7189) May 30, 2019

So true she cares and thats why She WON! — garima srivastav (@gsgarima36) May 31, 2019

The recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls saw the BJP-led NDA government winning the 2019 elections with 352 seats, while the Congress only won 52.

Post the victory, Smriti along with her long-time producer friend Ekta Kapoor walked 14 km barefoot Mumbai’s Siddhi Vinayak Temple. Ekta Kapoor had updated Smriti's fans about the same with a post in Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow 😂 A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on May 27, 2019 at 11:08pm PDT