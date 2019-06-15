Debanu Das June 15 2019, 7.17 pm June 15 2019, 7.17 pm

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol had last visited the Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in May and reportedly had a glimpse of the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan. The Kartarpur Sahib is located across the river Ravi. Reportedly, India and Pakistan had agreed to work on the Kartarpur corridor to allow devotees to offer prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The Darbar Sahib is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev – the founder of Sikhism.

On June 15, Deol tweeted some pictures of him meeting the teams at work at the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor. According to his tweet, he was there to review the progress of the work. Deol can be seen looking into some sort of optical device to observe the work. Following the post, his father Dharmendra tweeted that he is proud of him. He also said that they should do their ‘best for our Gurdas pur.’

Dharmendra is proud of his son

God bless you, I am proud of you my son. Let us do our best for our Gurdas pur .🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 15, 2019

Deol is a national film award winner thanks to films such as Ghayal and Damini. During the recently concluded elections, he had to battle it out with the then MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP’s Peter Masih and PDA's Lal Chand.

Deol’s political career started off with a bit of a disaster when he conceded that he didn’t know much about politics. “I do not know much about politics but I am a patriot,” he had said.

During his visit in May, Deol had gone to the Prachin Shiv Temple in Kalanaur in Gurdaspur to offer his respects. "I have already said that you stay in my heart. I want to work towards meeting all your needs and requirements. I am not saying just for the sake of making a statement. I want everyone to be happy and have a smile on their face," Deol had said during his campaign, adding that ‘Hindustan Zindabad hai, Zindabad rahega.’