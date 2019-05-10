Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP candidate

Onkar Kulkarni May 10 2019, 1.31 pm May 10 2019, 1.31 pm

Last seen in Bollywood movie Blank, Sunny Deol has entered politics. He will be standing for elections from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab for the Lok Sabha Elections. No sooner did he take a leap in his career track that he has now been embroiled in a controversy. News is that a Sikh delegation has lodged a complaint against him for disrespecting their religion and culture. As per news sources, a Sikh delegation from Batala has approached the Akal Takht where they have lodged a complaint against Sunny. This action was taken after a picture of Sunny came to light. The photo that went viral had the frame of Lord Shiva and their religious siropa near the feet of the actor.

The entire episode has not gone well with the members of the community who took the drastic step, where activists from Batala based Guru Kalgidhar Gatka Akhara have decided to take strict action. Sunny, who is busy with the elections, is apparently yet to respond. Not just this, earlier, the Congress party, too, demanded an explanation from Sunny over the issue. Sunny has been summoned to record his statement, on the police complaint filed by Congress MLA Ashwani Sekhri.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor reportedly said that he has no idea about the Indian Air Force conducting strikes in Balakot area of Pakistan. The strikes were conducted on February 26 in response to the attack on a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in Pulwama where 40 soldiers were killed.

As a result, The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh mocked the actor with a remark which he has been quoted within the media. He said, “While (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has been taking credit for Balakot, this man (Sunny Deol) does not even know what had happened there.”