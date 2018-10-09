Suraj Pal Amu, who announced bounty for beheading Deepika Padukone, to stay in BJP

Controversial BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had resigned from the party after making objectionable statements during the protests of the movie Padmaavat last year (2017), will continue to stay in the party. Reportedly, Amu’s resignation was refused by the state unit president of BJP on Monday.

“I had resigned from different posts of BJP Haryana unit many months back and today Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has rejected it. For about 29-30 years I have been at different posts in the party and its student wing. These were very tough 8 months for me to stay away from the party, however, I kept working in different social organisations. It is like a homecoming for me,” Amu told ANI.

During the Padmaavat protests in November 2017, Amu had announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading Deepika Padukone and the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Following which, Barala issued him a show cause notice for his controversial remarks.

Amu later sent a text to Barala saying, “I, Suraj Pal Amu, with a heavy heart, resign from my primary membership in the party. I hope you will accept it with immediate effect.”​