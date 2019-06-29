Antara Kashyap June 29 2019, 1.31 pm June 29 2019, 1.31 pm

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj moved out of her official residence at 8, Safdarjung Lane, formerly known as Lutyen's Zone. The veteran politician did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to issues with her health. The politician took to Twitter to announce that she has moved out of her Lutyen's Zone residence and would not be accessible to people through the address and contact numbers. The former minister's retirement from the cabinet upset a lot of her admirers and Twitter reacted to this news.

Sushma Swaraj's tweet came in on Saturday where she announced that after leaving her official residence, her contact numbers and address will be inaccessible. The former had to move out of her official residence as she was not a member of the Union Ministry. Along with her, the former civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha will also be moving out of his residence. However, BJP Leader LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not move citing security reasons.

Check out Sushma Swaraj's tweet below:

I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 29, 2019

Sushma Swaraj's announcement made a lot of supporters nostalgic who praised her for her ethics of not suing up official bungalows despite not being in power. The hashtag #ShushmaJi has been trending on Twitter with an outpouring of support for the former Cabinet Minister. Sushma Swaraj's popularity comes from the fact that she gave a face to the External Ministry and took up minor issues like Visa problems of Indians abroad with as much importance as other major issues.

Check out some of the tweets supporting Sushma Swaraj:

A great personality, caring minister Sushma ji will be remembered for decades for her efficient workings. We will miss u in active politics. https://t.co/1dQx7SbHRW — Biswajit Sharma (@biswajitbimoli) June 29, 2019

Wish u all the best sushma ji. U have maintained dignity of your portfolio by your sheer hard work, honesty and integrity. You will b remembered in the history among best foreign ministers, india had forever. 🙏🙏😓😓 — verma SS (@ssvermapune) June 29, 2019

@SushmaSwaraj Dear Sushma Ji you are one of the best leader in this world. You will be missed in active politics of india. https://t.co/NCIK80gkr3 — Sachin (@sachinsam2003) June 29, 2019

Sushma ji, as a citizen of India, a Big Thank You for being country's ' 'Humane' MoEA. As you move ahead, wish you lots of health and happiness . — Keyoor Vaishnav (@KeyoorVaishnav) June 29, 2019

And to the most efficient and caring minister who turned the unapproachable foreign ministry into an approachable, highly responsive humane one saving hundreds of Indians stuck in foreign lands. We are missing you Sushma ji. Hope you return to cabinet soon. https://t.co/OBJlU04qWI — Kavita (Chande) Gera (@kavitagera) June 29, 2019

So Much Respect for you Sushma Ji. You transformed the External affairs of India. Thank you so much. Your Valuable contributions will always be remembered. Wishing to see you in Bigger roles. 🙏 — News of Odisha 🇮🇳 (@newsoforissa) June 29, 2019

It will be interesting to see if the politician comes back to active politics in the next elections. It is safe to say that she has undivided support and respect from the people for her contributions as a minister.