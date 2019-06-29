Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj moved out of her official residence at 8, Safdarjung Lane, formerly known as Lutyen's Zone. The veteran politician did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to issues with her health. The politician took to Twitter to announce that she has moved out of her Lutyen's Zone residence and would not be accessible to people through the address and contact numbers. The former minister's retirement from the cabinet upset a lot of her admirers and Twitter reacted to this news.
Sushma Swaraj's tweet came in on Saturday where she announced that after leaving her official residence, her contact numbers and address will be inaccessible. The former had to move out of her official residence as she was not a member of the Union Ministry. Along with her, the former civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha will also be moving out of his residence. However, BJP Leader LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not move citing security reasons.
Sushma Swaraj's announcement made a lot of supporters nostalgic who praised her for her ethics of not suing up official bungalows despite not being in power. The hashtag #ShushmaJi has been trending on Twitter with an outpouring of support for the former Cabinet Minister. Sushma Swaraj's popularity comes from the fact that she gave a face to the External Ministry and took up minor issues like Visa problems of Indians abroad with as much importance as other major issues.
It will be interesting to see if the politician comes back to active politics in the next elections. It is safe to say that she has undivided support and respect from the people for her contributions as a minister.