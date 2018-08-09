Sushma Swaraj tops the wit list with this volcanic reply

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has a sense of humour and a deadly one at that. Her helpful yet insanely fun replies on Twitter to those seeking help on vivid matters, make Twitterati have a field day.

Now, her wit was on display once again as a Twitter user quizzed her if it’s safe to travel to Bali, as a week before, the Mount Agung volcano erupted. As much as we all would like to know the answer to this question, what gave it a humourous spin was Sushma Swaraj’s reply.

With a tongue-in-cheek manner, she replied that she would have to consult the volcano first. LOL!

I will have to consult the volcano there. https://t.co/bv2atzWtZg — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 8, 2018

This is some viral stuff right! Also, it reminds us of an incident when a Twitter user informed her about a missing passport in a foreign land and she immediately connected the concerned person to the Indian High Commission in that country. Another instance was when a fan asked Sushma Swaraj to block her stating that she would wait, and Sushma, wasting no time, immediately did the needful and replied by saying, “Intezaar kyon ? Lijiye block kr diya.”

Do you need any more proof to know that she’s one boss lady?