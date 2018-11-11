Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has a bizarre beef advice for Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar has been battling a pancreatic ailment for about a year now. The Chief Minister of Goa is currently undergoing treatment at his private residence and there’s one person who seems to have a cure for him. The leader of All India Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has a bizarre beef advice for Parrikar.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has reportedly said a ban on beef must be imposed in Goa immediately, adding that the ban will have a positive impact on the health of the ailing Chief Minister. 62-year-old Parrikar has been resting at his residence since October 14 when he returned to Goa after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. The unusual demand comes after news that CM Manohar Parrikar has not been doing too well health wise.

Earlier this year while beef traders were facing protests in the state, CM Manohar Parrikar had made his stand clear with the beef industry and lashed out at the protestors. "I will see to it that if anyone interferes in the legal import (of beef), I will ensure that he is punished.” he had said while addressing reporters.

This is not the first time Swami Chakrapani has made a controversial statement. During the Kerala floods this year, Chakrapani made a statement connecting the consumption of beef and the devastating floods. He added that people who eat beef must not get any help from the state and must be left to perish. The flood-hit victims must submit an affidavit that they will never eat beef again, only then should they be provided with any help, he had said.