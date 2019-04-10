Swara Bhaskar spends her birthday rallying for Kanhaiya Kumar

Almas Khateeb April 10 2019, 12.10 pm April 10 2019, 12.10 pm

The Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhaskar has never shied away from making her opinions known. She leverages her social media profile on Twitter, often, to raise concern over political issues. For the same, Bhaskar has been trolled quite often. Unfazed, the actor spent her birthday (9th April) campaigning for the CPI candidate, Kanhaiya Kumar. Her words for the young politician are all praises, “Kanhaiya raises issues that concern all Indians – issues like the threat to the Constitutional values and to the Constitution of India, unemployment, the rise of mob violence, the need for social justice and the need to focus on issues that will better the lives of all Indians. I think as responsible and patriotic Indians we should all feel aligned to this ideology/or thought process.”

Using her cinematic clout in Bihar’s Begusarai district, Bhaskar commented that it was a unique way to spend the day that marked her birth. “It is a rather unusual way of spending one’s birthday. But Kanhaiya is a friend and I think he is fighting an important battle on behalf of us all. If he wins, it will be a victory for Indian democracy.”

“I've never been part of a political campaign before so I literally have no idea what to expect,” added the Anarkali of Aarah actor. She also called him a principled politician and an admirable orator. A native of Delhi, Swara Bhaskar read Sociology at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the same university that Kanhaiya Kumar attended. In 2016, Kumar was arrested for sedition on the JNU campus. He now fights his first ever public election and stands tall opposite the formidable Union Minister Giriraj Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Swara Bhaskar has won two Screen Awards and has been nominated Filmfare Award thrice for her supporting roles in mainstream Bollywood.