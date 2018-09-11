image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Tanzanian President calls for ‘Bachcha Party’ says contraception is for the lazy

Politics

Tanzanian President calls for ‘Bachcha Party’ says contraception is for the lazy

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 11 2018, 1.52 pm
back
John MagufulipoliticsTanzania
nextWhen former US President Barack Obama got kicked out of Disneyland
ALSO READ

Ram's kadam falter yet again! BJP MLA tweets Sonali Bendre is no more

Section 377 Verdict: Shashi Tharoor and Subramaniam Swamy lock horns yet again

Smriti Irani’s newest old picture reminds us of the Tulsi we so miss