The Yadav family in Bihar has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The head of the family Lalu Prasad Yadav, 71 is undergoing a trial in the infamous chaara ghotala (fodder scam) and is currently lodged in the hospital seeking a treatment for diabetes. On the other hand, his son Tej Pratap shocked everyone when he decided to seek a divorce from his wife Aishwarya. Since then, various reports claim that there is a rift in the family because of which Taj Pratap wants to live separately and move out of his family house. But Tej himself has come out in open and spoke about the real reason why he wants to stay away from his family.

In an interview to ANI, elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad has revealed the real reason behind his demand for a separate residence. He said, "Does Tejashwi not have a separate residence? Earlier also I didn't live at 10, Circular Road (the bungalow allotted to his mother as a former chief minister), I used to live elsewhere. I have to focus on my fight. How will I win the fight if I go and sit at home."

Tej also threw light on his applications for a new residence and said that they have not received a response as of yet. "I wrote to the chief minister a month or two ago. I also spoke with (Minister of Building Construction Department) Maheshwar Hazari, but I have got no response yet," he said.

The 29-year-old politician also dismissed the rumours doing rounds that there’s a rift in the family and said that all’s well in the family. "I reconciled with her (my mother) yesterday (during a relative's wedding). I have my elder's blessings and guidance," he said.

Over the last few months, Tej Pratap has maintained a low profile and has been avoiding media interaction ever since he applied for a divorce from Aishwarya Rai. He also avoided questions on his wife and said that he wouldn’t comment on it as the matter is in the court.