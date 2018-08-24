Tej Pratap Singh gets an 'arm'ful welcome on Eid

Tej Pratap Yadav, former Health Minister of Bihar, an RJD leader and the son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, has accused the RSS and the BJP of conspiring to kill him. He claims a weaponed man held his hand and refused to free him while he was on his way to his assembly constituency Mahua.

"On my way to Mahua, an armed person held my hand and was unwilling to leave. This is a conspiracy by RSS and BJP to kill me. MLA, ministers are not safe here, how can commoners be safe? The attacker is yet to be nabbed," he said.

According to him, the man in question extended his hand in the ruse reason of a handshake but refused to leave his hand. However, he soon disappeared from the spot but his weapon was found. Tej Pratap's driver was the first person to spot the man.

Not long ago, he also claimed the BJP was trying to kill his father. Last July, he also accused them of trying to hack and barge into his Facebook page.

"My Facebook account was hacked and recovered with the help of Facebook. BJP supporters have always tried to hack my social media accounts and they succeeded," he had stated.

The police are yet on a lookout for the man in question.