Tej Pratap Yadav hiding in Varanasi before divorce?

Soon after filing for a divorce from wife Aishwarya Rai, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav chose to escape from home, probably to dodge the chaos that soon followed. After a couple of days, he hasn't yet returned home and even skipped the family Diwali celebrations. His eldest sister assumes, he might in Varanasi. “I think, Tej Pratap is in Varanasi. He is probably introspecting and wants solitude,” she told HT.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya spent six months of marital life together before he sought a separation stating that there were compatibility issues. He also tagged Aishwarya a 'modern woman' while calling himself a 'simple man'.

“Too much of attention is being given to this divorce episode. It is a family matter and it will blow over," Misa adds.

“Tej Pratap is a bit adamant and has already talked of pursuing the divorce. This is perhaps why he wants to come to Patna only before November 29 to appear before the court. It looks like he is even taking legal advice,” a source close to the family told the publication. Speculations suggest that he wants to avoid any persuasion from the family, asking him to withdraw the divorce plea.

The two had taken the wedding vows on May 12 this year. Aishwarya is the daughter of the former RJD minister Chandrika Rai.