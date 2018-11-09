image
Friday, November 9th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Tej Pratap Yadav hiding in Varanasi before divorce?

Politics

Tej Pratap Yadav hiding in Varanasi before divorce?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 09 2018, 10.41 am
back
Aishwarya RaicourtLalu Prasad YadavpoliticsRJDTej Pratap Yadav
nextDemonetisation Anniversary: When Modi Ji said “Mitron” and the rest of us got in line, quite literally
ALSO READ

Shots fired: Sushil Kumar Modi talks Lalu Leela before the 2019 elections

Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi picks politics over marriage

Canine intervention: Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to shift rooms at the Ranchi hospital