Tej Pratap Yadav will return home on this one condition

After days of uncertainty over his whereabouts, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday revealed that he will be in Haridwar until concerns around his divorce is settled. He added that he would not return back home unless his parents accept his demand for divorce.

A day after applying for divorce from his wife Aishwarya, Tej Pratap left for Ranchi to meet his father Lalu Prasad, who is in trial in the fodder scam and is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). But it looks like the meeting didn’t go well as Lalu didn’t approve of Tej’s move and was not happy with the call for divorce. 29-year-old Tej Pratap left Ranchi and did not return home to Patna and was reportedly visiting temple towns of Varanasi, Vrindavan and later Haridwar.

Reportedly the news of his son’s divorce didn’t go down well with the ailing Lalu. It led to a serious dip in his health and the hospital staff sprung in action to normalize it. Apparently upset over her son’s actions, mother Rabri Devi will not be performing the Chhath puja which she has been ritually doing for decades, even when she was the Chief Minister of Bihar in the late 90s and early 2000s.

A close supporter of Lalu Prasad and sitting Bahadurpur MLA, Bhola Yadav, however shut down those rumours and said it was because she was not in good health.“Rabri Devi is not well. Her health is not permitting her to observe the festival this time,” Bhola said, requesting the media not to attach much importance to the Tej Pratap’s decision to divorce.

“It is a family matter and it would be sorted out by the family. Such things happen in all households and are resolved naturally,” he added.