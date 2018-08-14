Textile Minister Smriti Irani has this to say about Sui Dhaaga – Made in India trailer

Mauji and Mamta have arrived with their bittersweet tale woven with the Sui Dhaaga of India. We are talking about Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma who unveiled the trailer of their latest Sui Dhaaga – Made in India, on Tuesday, amidst much fanfare. The venue was decked with threads of various colours bringing the vibes of the movie’s theme. It was a raw yet beautiful aura that the event was decked with. And the trailer has been well-received. In just few hours, it has managed to garner four million views. And amongst the admirers, is none other than Smriti Irani, the Minister for Textiles.

Irani shared the trailer on Twitter and gave her best wishes to the team. However, she did it in her own quintessential style, quoting a dialogue from the trailer.

We are sure this ‘Made in India’ tweet by the Textile Minister will make the makers ecstatic.

While everything at the event, from the ambience to the eventual trailer, was appreciated, there was one thing which did not go down well were the attires worn by Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan. While the movie trailer gave true blue desi vibes, the attires of the lead cast expelled western feels. A fusion of Indian taste would have been better. Anyway, let’s see how their fashion stints go, at the promotional events in future.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.