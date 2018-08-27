The Modi-fied Raksha Bandhan: Prime Minister follows 55 women on Twitter

You might have sent your brother a Rakhi by post, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is way cooler when it comes to marking Raksha Bandhan the new way! On Saturday as we celebrated the bond between brothers and sisters, he followed 55 accomplished women from different walks of life, to keep up with the day's spirit.

Some of these women followed by Modi are badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa, tennis players Sania Mirza and Karman Kaur Thandi, weightlifter Karnam Malleswari and athlete P T Usha. Former Miss India and child rights activist Swaroop Sampat (who happens to be the wife of actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal) and model-actress Koena Mitra were also followed by him. Further, journalists Romana Isar Khan, Sweta Singh, Padmaja Joshi, Sheela Bhatt, Shalini Singh and photojournalist Renuka Puri made it to the list as well.

Apart from a virtual celebration, the Prime Minister had widows from Vrindavan and Varanasi tying him rakhis. Members of the BJP's women wing, school children and specially-abled children also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with him.

BJP leader Najma Heptullah (Minister for Minority Affairs) and Hindu activist Sadhvi Rithambhara also marked the day with the Prime Minister.

That was a pretty packed Raksha Bandhan day for PM Modi.