The parody version of Akshay Kumar interviewing Narendra Modi is hilarious, watch it here!

Divya Ramnani April 29 2019, 5.56 pm April 29 2019, 5.56 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi created quite a stir on the internet. The conversation was on the lines of something ‘candid and completely non-political’ and the Prime Minister spilt the beans on several aspects of his life. From opening up on his family and opposition to speaking about his retirement plans, fashion choices and his hobbies, PM Modi was absolutely candid! Well, the interview received its equal share of both appreciation and criticism on social media. Let’s not miss the massive amount of memes and jokes that came along.

One such person, who availed the best out of this opportunity was comedian Shyam Rangeela, who is popular for mimicking Narendra Modi and various other politicians. In his latest video, the Laughter Challenge contestant staged a parody of the ‘non-political’ interview, with him as PM Modi. Comedian Vikalp Mehta, who often mimics Akshay Kumar, reprised the actor's role. While Vikalp was named as ‘Khiladi,’ Shyam Rangeela was called ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’ in the clip. LOL! The video commenced with Shyam and Vikalp discussing the set-up and all the questions that should be asked.

Watch the parody interview here:

Well, the questions that were asked in the real interview were only modified to make them sound like they were a part of the parody interview. For instance, Akshay Kumar’s “Do you eat mangoes?” was replaced with “Do you eat kulfi?” However, the one thing remained constant throughout was Shyam Rangeela saying, “Dekhiye main bahut hi gareeb parivaar se hoon.” LOL! One of the most hilarious questions asked in the spoof video was what kind of difficulties were faced by PM Modi when he used to sell tea.

All in all, the parody was both ironic and funny. We now wonder how the real PM Modi and Akshay Kumar will react on their reel versions.