image
Tuesday, March 26th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Politics
The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicles the death of Lal Bahadur Shastri

Politics

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

The Tashkent Files is a film based on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentLal Bahadur ShashtriLal Bahadur Shastri DeathMithun ChakrabortyNaseeruddin ShahPankaj TripathipoliticsSubhash Chandra BoseThe Tashkent Files
nextRadha Ravi expresses regret over his comments on Nayanthara, is ready to voluntarily resign from DMK

within