The time when Kishore Kumar songs were banned in India

Kishore Kumar was a singer who had a song for every mood. His voice ruled the industry for decades. Even today, his is the common voice in many playlists all across India. But there was a time when the singer was banned in the country. This was during the 70s when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. Vidya Charan Shukla was her government’s leading “propagandist”. He had a knack for censuring media and make artists follow his diktats. Most of them bowed to his decrees, there were some who were too tough to bow down. Kishore was one of them.

Shukla, wanted Bollywood to help promote on All India Radio and Doordarshan the 20-point-programme Indira had declared after imposing the emergency and had called up top filmmakers to see how their 'co-operation' could be obtained. But Kishore wasn't budging.

CB Jain, then I&B joint secretary called Kishore and told him what the government wanted and suggested that they meet at the singer's residence. But Kishore refused and told him that he has some heart problems and that he has been advised by his doctors to not meet anyone.

This didn't go down too well with Jain, who told his boss, I&B secretary SMH Burney that the singer was “curt” and “blunt” after which Burney, along with minister Shukla’s sanction, passed an order to ban all the Kishore Kumar songs on AIR and Doordarshan.

On July 14, 1976, the panel recorded, Kishore Kumar wrote a letter to the ministry saying that he was "willing to co-operate". Later when VC Shukla was summoned the inquiry commission, he took the full responsibility for the "regrettable episode" and said "no other officer should be blamed".

The matter ended, as the Janata Party government that set up the commission collapsed.