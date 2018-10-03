Theresa May turns Dancing Queen ahead of crucial conference speech

UK PM Theresa May is at it again! On Wednesday, as she walked up on to the stage to deliver her big conference speech, she boogied to Abba’s Dancing Queen. Her jiggy on-stage was met with the loudest cheers from the crowd. A sight to behold, May was all up displaying her footwork there and one can’t deny that she was too good.

Well, this ain’t the first time that she’s danced away on-stage as in the past, too, she had repeatedly danced at diplomatic events on a South Africa trip. Earlier, she was filmed dancing with schoolchildren in Cape Town. Two days into it, her moves were on display in Kenya when she met a group of scouts.

Her last year’s conference speech had been a disaster as she had to struggle with a terrible cough and was interrupted by a prankster. The bottom line is she couldn’t possibly ignore all of that this time around. She confronted it upright and joked about ‘super-gluing the backdrop’. Her humour found takers from her loyal MPs. Certain political commentators even welcomed her willingness to poke fun at herself and bring to the fore her funnier side.

My snap verdict on May's speech. PM hits the Boris bullseye by embracing her inner robot.https://t.co/bySB20mYhf — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 3, 2018

Theresa May has just walked onto the stage in a reprise of her daft dancing in Africa. Self-deprecation the way forward. #CPC18 — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 3, 2018

The Swedish Ambassador too praised her for starting off her speech with ABBA’s Dancing Queen.