image
  2. Politics
BJP alliances Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bond at an event, pics inside

Politics

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event scream women power

Hema Malini is all praises for her BJP party member, Sushma Swaraj.

back
Elections 2019Hema MaliniHema Malini BJPLok Sabha electionsNarendra ModiPM NaMopoliticsSushma SwarajSushma Swaraj BJP
nextSwara Bhaskar spends her birthday rallying for Kanhaiya Kumar

within