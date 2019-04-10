These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event scream women power

Divya Ramnani April 10 2019, 12.53 pm April 10 2019, 12.53 pm

Remember Nirma's epic soundtrack ‘Hema, Rekha, Jaya aur Sushma’? Ya, all the childhood memories are still afresh! Fast forward to 2019, looks like Nirma’s star-studded imaginary world has partially come true. Before you start assuming theories, we are referring to the actor-turned-politician Hema Malini and her never-ending compliments towards BJP co-member and Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj. In an uncommon instance, both Sushma and Hema shared the same stage for an event, in order to campaign for BJP.

In a series of pictures shared by Hema Malini on her Twitter handle, not only the two were sitting beside each other but they also seemed to enjoy each other’s company. One of the pictures had both Hema and Sushma sharing an affectionate hug. Dressed in a peach-coloured silk saree, Hema Malini looked graceful as ever. Swaraj, on the other hand, was sporting a bright yellow saree. In her caption, Hema expressed her warmth towards Sushma, as she wrote, “Sushma Ji has always been my well-wisher. I look up to her as an exemplary human being & I am proud to be associated with her.”

Earlier, Sushma Swaraj was pretty awestruck by Hema Malini’s dance performance in Varanasi. “I don’t have words for your performance. First time ever in my life, I am taking three words from famous TV shows for your performance – Adbhut, Avishwasniya and Akalpaniya (wonderful, unbelievable and imaginable),” is how the minister praised Hema. Now, this is woman empowerment in true sense and who says women can’t be supportive of each other?

Meanwhile, Hema Malini is also hitting the headlines for her unusual elections campaigning. From lifting hay in the farms to posing with a tractor on the fields, Malini has done it all. Well, the Sholay actor is also getting trolled for her actions but she seems to be least affected.