Thugs Of Hindostan: Congress’ Divya Spandana uses film to take a dig at PM Narendra Modi

Congress leader and social media boss Divya Spandana is a force to reckon with. A couple of days ago, she posted a tweet referring Prime Minister Narendra Modi a thief. The post got her into some serious trouble, even a sedition case against her. But well, this has not stopped her taking a dig at our PM once again. So, on Thursday, when the much awaited trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan released and she took a dig at PM Modi using a dialogue from the film.

There’s a scene in the trailer where Aamir Khan says, “Dhokha swabhaav hai mera.” Divya connected that to PM Modi and the Rafale deal. For the uninitiated, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the state-run aircraft maker, is the organisation that the opposition party alleges was overlooked for the Rafale fighter jet deal. France's Dassault Aviation was instead favoured in the deal. Congress has been attacking BJP for the Rafale deal ever since the information has been made public.

Thank you guys for extending your support and for those who didn’t like the tweet, well, what can I say? Will keep it ‘classy’ next time 😊 India should do away with the sedition law, it’s archaic and misused. To the folks who filed the FIR- #PMChorHai 🤭😀 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 26, 2018

After the FIR was filed against her, Divya once again tweeted using the hashtag #PMChorHai. She stated in her tweet that the country should do away with the sedition law as it’s archaic and misused.

Memes were the order of the day and Divya simply jumped on the band wagon for this one.