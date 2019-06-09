Debanu Das June 19 2019, 12.56 pm June 19 2019, 12.56 pm

About a year ago, US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron planted a tree at the White House lawns as a symbol of friendly ties between the two countries. A year later, that tree is gone. The young oak tree was a gift to Trump by Macron during the latter’s visit to the US in 2018. Both men held up shovels to plant the tree in the presence of Melania Trump, Brigitte Macron and of course, the press. The news of the tree’s demise was first reported by Le Monde.

The tree was reportedly chosen from Belleau Wood, located in the northeastern side of Paris. This is the same spot where 1,811 Americans lost their lives after a battle during the First World War in June 1918. In a tweet, Macron had said that about a 100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France to defend their freedom, and the oak tree “will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us.”

Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

Reports said that after a couple of days since the tree was planted, it was no longer seen anywhere. Apparently, it was taken into quarantine. Gerard Araud, the French ambassador to the US at that time tweeted that it would be restored to its location later since any living organism imported to the US requires quarantine. However, the poor oak tree never made it out of quarantine.

100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. pic.twitter.com/AUdVncaKRN — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2018