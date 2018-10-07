Tripura CM Biplab Deb does 45 push-ups in one go

BJP leader and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is usually known for working the muscles of his mouth and not his body. He has gone on to make some hilariously absurd statements in the past, often earning trolls on social media and creating quite a discomfort for the BJP high command. But at the India Today Conclave 2018 in Kolkata, he did something unique!

It so happened that Rahul Kanwal, the Managing Editor of India Today, threw a challenge to Deb after he said he was a regular with his workouts and took his physical fitness with great importance. The Tripura CM accepted the challenge, got up on the stage and did 45 push-ups, with the audience keeping a count. Needless to say, he was met with thunderous applause!

The challenge also went to singer and Union Minister Babul Supriyo who politely turned it down.

For Deb, however, this wasn't the first fitness challenge he took up. Earlier, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore had nominated a number of personalities for the Hum Fit Toh India Fit challenge, with Deb being one of them. He was sport enough to accept that as well.

At the conclave, the CM also highlighted the issue of illegal cultivation and export of marijuana in his state, saying that 50,000 kg of the drug was recently seized.