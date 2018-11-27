Trump says he once looked like Elvis and reason just left the building

US President Donald Trump found himself in middle of a joke, once again, when he compared himself to the King of rock and roll, Elvis Presley. Trump, who was in Tupelo, Mississippi – Elvis’ birthplace, made heads turn with, yet another, bizarre statement. On Monday night, attending the rally and campaigning for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, Trump said, “Other than the blonde hair when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis… Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.” The statement from Trump got a loud cheer from the audience present in the rally.

Pres. Trump, in Tupelo, MS, the birthplace of Elvis Presley: "Other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis...I always considered that a great compliment." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/uBAzhWwA9G — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018

While the crowd got along with Trump's statement, Twitter didn’t agree with the US President’s call for comparison with the legend.

#MondayMotivation #TrumpIsAMoron At his low-attendance rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, Donald Trump said that people thought he looked like Elvis when he was younger This is obviously yet another of his narcissistic lies, but he actually does resemble 1970's Elvis a little bit pic.twitter.com/amzgOcoHIh — Donald Trump Toupee (@TrumpeeToupee) November 26, 2018

Trump claims he looked like Elvis growing up and that is true except he was fat, ginger and side stepped his military obligations. Other than that identical twins. #disillusion2018 pic.twitter.com/W6r7YTF4rt — OneAWeek (@OneAWeekYall) November 26, 2018

Trump: “You’ll say I’m very conceited, because I’m not, but other than the blond hair when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis. You see that? Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.” He's got a point.#Trump #ElvisPresley #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/ddVwKfNncv — J 🍸 (@212NY) November 27, 2018

And we would agree with the Twitterati.

Earlier this month, Presley was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump. “America is blessed to have the most skill, passion and talent anywhere on Earth. We are truly a great nation and we are a nation that is doing really, really well right now.” Trump said while praising the late singer.