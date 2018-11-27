Trump says he once looked like Elvis and reason just left the building

US President Donald Trump found himself in middle of a joke, once again, when he compared himself to the King of rock and roll, Elvis Presley. Trump, who was in Tupelo, Mississippi – Elvis’ birthplace, made heads turn with, yet another, bizarre statement. On Monday night, attending the rally and campaigning for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, Trump said, “Other than the blonde hair when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis… Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.” The statement from Trump got a loud cheer from the audience present in the rally.
While the crowd got along with Trump's statement, Twitter didn’t agree with the US President’s call for comparison with the legend.
And we would agree with the Twitterati.
Earlier this month, Presley was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump. “America is blessed to have the most skill, passion and talent anywhere on Earth. We are truly a great nation and we are a nation that is doing really, really well right now.” Trump said while praising the late singer.