Tulsi Gabbard: First Hindu in US Congress could make being an American President cool again

A 37-year-old war veteran is set to create history in the US. Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu democrat of the US Congress, has decided to contest for Presidency in 2020. She is in the race with many big names like Senator Elizabeth Warren and Former vice president Joe Biden, but if she manages to emerge victorious, she shall be the first Samoan American to hold the seat. Another interesting part is that she hails from Hawaii, a place that gave America, democratic president, Barack Obama. While Tulsi’s work as a politician is fascinating, she has a very enthralling personality otherwise.

Tulsi, who moved to Hawaii at the age of two, adopted Hinduism as her religion when she was a teenager. Her mother, even though European, practices Hinduism and her father, who is an American Samoan enjoys mantra meditation and does Kirtan. With this, Tulsi’s inclination towards Hinduism is of no surprise. It was in 2002 that Tulsi became the youngest woman ever to be elected to a US state Legislature. She was just 21 when she achieved this feat. In 2004, she went on to be a part of the medical unit of Hawaii National Army Guard and was later deployed to Kuwait.

While Tulsi’s political associations and interests have drawn a lot of attention, there’s a lot more to this young lady who wants to bring about a change in the world.

A scan through her Instagram profile and one may note that Tulsi is an ardent Yoga lover. On many occasions, she has upheld the benefits of Yoga and asked her followers to incorporate the same in their lives.

If this were not enough, she has received training in Capoeira. Brazilian martial arts that mix dance, acrobatics and music.

View this post on Instagram #flashbackfriday Still got some skills. Indonesia 2011. #GarudaShield #Capoeira A post shared by tulsigabbard (@tulsigabbard) on Nov 15, 2013 at 7:45pm PST

Tulsi Gabbard is a complete water baby as she is a trained surfer. Many of her posts suggest that surfing is one thing that she loves to do the most and considering that she hails from an island, it’s a skill that one picks up the best. Moreover, she loves to paddle too!

Tulsi is married to Abraham Williams who is a cinematographer by profession. He is the one who provides for footages and pictures for her campaign. What's more interesting is how Williams proposed Tulsi. The two were enjoying Surfing and that’s when he popped the question. In an interview with Times, the lady said, “By the time we got there and were paddling out, the sun was just about to dip under the horizon. He paddled quickly out to the lineup, way ahead of me, and waited as I slowly made my way out. Then he paddled over, pulled out a double-tethered contraption attached to a gold duct-tape-covered flotation device, with a beautiful ring attached, and said, ‘I have a question for you: Will you marry me?”

In 2015 they tied the knot via Hindu tradition.

View this post on Instagram #TulsiAbeWedding A post shared by tulsigabbard (@tulsigabbard) on Apr 10, 2015 at 9:48am PDT

Lastly, she is great friends with both Sushma Swaraj and PM Narendra Modi. She has met Narendra Modi on several occasions and even called Sushma Swaraj her special friend.

Now we don’t know if Americans are ready for a Hindu head but nothing’s stopping Gabbard right now